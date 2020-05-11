NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Indiana begins the slow transition of opening businesses again.
The grooming industry is one of the first to make the move.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with stylists at Salon Gautier in New Albany.
Owner, Tina Strasser and her staff are following the guidelines and being cautious.
Most people have not gotten a haircut or coloring in long time.
Indiana salons and barbers will do their best to accommodate.
Be patient.
Keith tried a couple different hairstyles before settling on his normal hairdo.
