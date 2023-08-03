LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. Matthews Potato Festival this Saturday will have live music featuring JD Shelburne, lots of potato-themed tournaments and plenty of activities and crafts for kids.
The festival also wraps up a week of events to raise money for LMPD Officer Nick Wilt. He and his family will be presented with the money that has been collected this week.
Officer Wilt was one of the first Louisville Metro Police officers to respond to the Old National Bank shooting on April 10, his fourth-ever shift with LMPD. He was shot in the head and rushed to UofL Hospital for brain surgery. He was in critical condition for weeks and battled pneumonia.
Shelly Gardner, the festival's board president, joined WDRB Mornings Thursday to talk about the history of the festival.
"It is a festival that was started in 1946, and it has had various iterations throughout the years," Gardner said. "It kind of took a break in the early 90s, and we brought it back last year."
The roots of the festival name date back to the early 1900s, Gardner said. "Fun fact: from 1921 through 1946, St. Matthews was the second largest potato shipper in the world. And so the fields where the malls are now -- the Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor -- that was all potato fields. And so there was a festival to celebrate that and we've kind of reinstated it," she said.
JD Shelburne will take the stage Saturday.
"So he'll be singing from 3:30 to 6, and in the midst of his concert, there's going to be a presentation to Officer Wilt and his family for funds that have been raised, so that's going to be great," Gardner said.
It all happens Aug. 5 at the Community Center Park at 310 Ten Pin Lane, from noon to 6 p.m. That's behind the bowling alley. Handicapped parking is available. Free shuttles will also be running from behind Dillard's at the Mall St. Matthews and behind Texas Roadhouse.
The family-friendly event is free. CLICK HERE for a complete list of events.
