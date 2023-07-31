LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week-long fundraising effort for a Louisville Police officer shot in the head during a mass shooting begins Tuesday.
The City of St. Matthews is hosting "Wilt Week" from Aug. 1-4. Officer Nick Wilt was one of the first Louisville Metro Police officers to respond to the Old National Bank shooting on April 10, his fourth-ever shift with LMPD. He was shot in the head and rushed to University Hospital for brain surgery. Wilt was in critical condition for weeks and battled pneumonia.
Louis Straub, president of Independence Bank in St. Matthews, said the mass shooting in April hit close to home.
"It was a terrible tragedy for the entire industry, and personally, it was devastating and I lost a couple of good friends there that I have known all my career," Straub said. "To see that happen, was like a member of my family. Losing a member of my family."
Wilt was released from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute to go home nearly four months after being shot in the head last week. Wilt showed "remarkable improvement" and will continue his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation through outpatient care.
Nickolas Wilt, the rookie Louisville Metro Police officer who first rushed towards the mass shooting inside a bank building downtown, was released from the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on July 28, 2023 to go home nearly four months after being shot in the head. (WDRB photo)
Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt waves to a camera as he prepared to leave the hospital nearly four months after being shot in the line of duty. Image courtesy Louisville Metro Police on social media. July 28, 2023
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a picture of him meeting with Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt, who was shot in the line of duty at the scene of a mass shooting in April at Old National Bank in Louisville. Image courtesy of Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear July 28, 2023
IMAGES | LMPD Officer Nick Wilt heads home after nearly 4 months in the hospital
Louisville Metro Police officer Nick Wilt waving to a crowd of people at Southeast Christian Church on July 28, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Setup of the drive-by celebration for Officer Nick Wilt at Southeast Christian Church on July 28, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Community members gathered at the Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway Friday, July 28, 2023, welcoming Louisville police officer Nick Wilt home from the hospital. (WDRB photo)
"It's just amazing to see that young man just a week on the duty go in without hesitation to try to save those people," Straub said.
Independence Bank came up with the idea for "Wilt Week" as a way to support the officer and his family.
"So we started by putting out a box that was going to be here as people walked into the bank and help our clients make a donation," Straub said.
The box turned into "Wilt Week" and a significant financial goal was set.
"What we thought was going to be a few hundred dollars to be raised, we think we're going to raise close to $150,000," Straub said.
"Wilt Week" is a partnership between Independence Bank and St. Matthews Police Department.
Tuesday kicks off the celebration with the St. Matthews Police National Night Out with donation collection booths.
On Wednesday, August 2, is the Four Wheels for Wilt fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the St. Matthews Gateway parking lot (parking lot for Dee's). Attendees can register their Jeep and vote for Jeeps for $20.
Family Fun Night at the St. Matthews Community Center on Thursday, August 3 for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature Battle of the Badges, a scrimmage softball game between first responders. Face painting, inflatables, free family photos and a silent auction will also be on hand. There will also be a donate to dine dinner, sponsored by Independence Bank, where attendees donate any amount for their meal, and 100% of the proceeds go directly to Officer Wilt.
The week-long festivities conclude on Friday with Two Wheels for Wilt and Hot Wheels for Wilt events. The Two Wheels for Wilt, organized by the Kentucky Motorcycle Association, will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Matthews Gateway parking lot. Attendees can register their bikes for $20.
Hot Wheels for Wilt is also from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mall St. Matthews Dillard's parking lot. Attendees can register their "hot wheels" for $20.
On Saturday, during the St. Matthews Potato Festival, Officer Wilt and his family will be presented with the money collected from "Wilt Week."
Texas Roadhouse is raising money for Wilt and his family on Aug. 1. All Louisville-area Texas Roadhouse locations will donate 100% of its profits to Wilt.
Wilt, a 2016 graduate of Oldham County High School, has only been with the department since October 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. Before becoming an officer, Wilt worked for Oldham County Emergency Medical Services, the La Grange Fire Department, Oldham dispatch and Henry County EMS.
Five people, as well as the shooter, were killed at the bank: Tommy Elliott, 63; Joshua Barrick, 40; Jim Tutt, 64; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Deana Eckert 57.