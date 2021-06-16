LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Shake It Louisville could help you make healthy changes from the inside out.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser was shaking it up at the new natural shake shop.
Former UK football player La'Rod King wanted to take his work life in a different direction after facing challenges.
His NFL career was cut short, he battled covid-19 and endured an unhappy corporate career.
He knew he had to turn within to stop this downward spiral of depression and anxiety.
Better nutrition would be the way out.
Shake It Louisville specializes in all-natural protein shakes featuring 75+ flavors that are 250 calories or less.
What you eat everyday has a direct impact on how you feel.
The other attraction is the vibe of Shake It Louisville.
They strive to present a positive, uplifting and encouraging atmosphere to help people live a healthier lifestyle mentally, physically and spiritually.
What better way to shake things up by practicing self care, healthy eating habits and spreading positive vibes.
They have 2 other locations in Lexington and Danville.
La'Rod wants to bring people together and deliver a breath of fresh air into Louisville communities.
Shake It Louisville
3626 Brownsboro Rd. Suite 103
Louisville Ky, 40207
M-F 10am-6pm
Sat 10am-4pm
Click here to get connected to Shake It Louisville.
