LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a last minute dish for Sunday's get-together?

WDRB's Gina Glaros and Katie McGraw share some personal favorites that only require three to four ingredients and are easy to make in a pinch.

Sausage cream cheese dip

Ingredients:

1 sausage package

2 cream cheese packages

1 can of Rotel

Recipe:

Cook sausage all the way through and drain grease.

Combine sausage, cheese and Rotel in baking dish. Set oven to 350 degrees and bake for 15 minutes. Stir and enjoy!

Funfetti cookies

Ingredients: 

1 Funfetti box

1/3 cup oil

2 eggs

Recipe: 

Heat oven to 375 degrees. 

Mix Funfetti, oil and eggs in bowl.

Shape spoonfuls of dough into 1 inch balls and place 1 inch a part on ungreased pan.

Cook for 6-8 minutes until golden brown. Cool 1 minute. Frost warm cookies and serve!

Funfetti Cookie Frosting

Ingredients: 

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 tbsp. softened butter

1-2 tbsp. milk of choice

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Recipe:

Combine all ingredients until desired consistency. Add desired food coloring or leave white. Frost cookies and enjoy!

