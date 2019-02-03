LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a last minute dish for Sunday's get-together?
WDRB's Gina Glaros and Katie McGraw share some personal favorites that only require three to four ingredients and are easy to make in a pinch.
Sausage cream cheese dip
Ingredients:
1 sausage package
2 cream cheese packages
1 can of Rotel
Recipe:
Cook sausage all the way through and drain grease.
Combine sausage, cheese and Rotel in baking dish. Set oven to 350 degrees and bake for 15 minutes. Stir and enjoy!
Funfetti cookies
Ingredients:
1 Funfetti box
1/3 cup oil
2 eggs
Recipe:
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix Funfetti, oil and eggs in bowl.
Shape spoonfuls of dough into 1 inch balls and place 1 inch a part on ungreased pan.
Cook for 6-8 minutes until golden brown. Cool 1 minute. Frost warm cookies and serve!
Funfetti Cookie Frosting
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
2 tbsp. softened butter
1-2 tbsp. milk of choice
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
Recipe:
Combine all ingredients until desired consistency. Add desired food coloring or leave white. Frost cookies and enjoy!
