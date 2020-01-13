LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Clogged drains and leaky faucets are problems you can solve without calling for help.
Jim Lehrer from Brownsboro Hardware & Paint explains how to tackle these common plumbing headaches.
Hair snakes are great for showers and sinks. This type of snake can slide down the drain without taking the stopper out, the teeth on each side of the snake will pull the hair right out of the drain.
Other snakes for toilets are self contained, keeping the mess inside the container.
Chemical solutions are also easy to use but be sure to follow the instructions on the bottle. The chemicals are safe for pipes but be careful as some chemicals are corrosive to certain types of sinks.
Always be sure to wear safety gear when working with chemicals.
Leaking outdoor faucets can be very problematic during the winter months. Most homes will have one of two different types of outdoor faucets.
Frost-less faucets extend inside the home. So when the water is turned off the water is stopped inside the the wall of the home. This helps prevent water from freezing inside the pipe. Other faucet types stop the water near the handle, outside the home, which could allow the water to freeze in the winter. It is important to cover these types of faucets in the winter.
To repair a leaking faucet, turn off the water and remove the handle. Next, remove the faucet stem. If water is leaking out of the bottom of the faucet you will need to replace the black, rubbery washer at the bottom of the stem. That's what controls the flow of water.
If water is leaking from the handle you will need a string of graphite packing. Wrap the string around the stem a few times just underneath the bolt and voila the leak should be fixed.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is a locally owned, full-service hardware store in Louisville, Kentucky. With two locations we have been serving the East End of Louisville since 1960. They are your local source for Weber® grills, The Big Green Egg®, Benjamin Moore Paint® and all your hardware needs.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint
4858 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40207
502-897-1591
OR
9521 US Highway 42
Prospect, KY 40059
502-292-2595
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.