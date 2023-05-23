NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Take a break this summer and tour Southern Indiana attractions.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the SoIN Fun Trail Passport and your chance to win prizes.
There are more than 70 locations throughout Southern Indiana on the SoIN Fun Trail.
Stops on the Fun Trail include places to play, learn, explore, create, dine, shop, relax and stay.
Now through July 31, SoIN Fun Trail passport-holders can check-in, redeem discounts and earn prizes, all using their mobile device.
New this year, participants can pick their prize.
With each check-in, participants earn points, which can be used to “shop” for prizes.
They might even earn enough points to claim multiple prizes.
Passholders choose when and how to redeem points.
Points must be used before they expire on August 15, 2023.
Prizes include:
Color-changing sunglasses
SoIN coloring book and colored pencils
Puzzle featuring Southern Indiana attractions
Passholders can use their points to rack up entries for the grand prize drawing:
A “Visit SoIN Again” package including a hotel night stay in SoIN, $100 gift card to Derby Dinner Playhouse, $100 gift card to Sukhino Float Center and Salt Cave, a $50 gift card to Board and You and more.
It is free to sign up for the SoIN Fun Trail.
Almost 1,000 people participated last year.
All you need to register is a working e-mail address.
Click here to sign up for the SoIN Fun Trail Passport and see the locations.
