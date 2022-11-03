LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He was one of the most celebrated artists in Paris at the turn of the 20th century.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the works of Alphonse Mucha at the Speed Art Museum.
The Speed hosts the exhibition Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary, which opened October 21 and will run through January 22, 2023.
Alphonse Mucha made an impact on the culture of Paris in the early 1900s during the Art Nouveau movement.
This international style of art was inspired by natural forms like the curves of plants and flowers.
Asymmetrical shapes or whiplash lines created unusual forms and a modernized style.
Alphonse Mucha created such Art Nouveau posters and advertisements promoting such everyday products as cigarette papers and tea biscuits.
His art transformed the streets of Paris into open-air art exhibitions.
Born in what is now the Czech Republic, Mucha (pronounced Moo-kha) is best known for his graphic work, such as theater posters for superstar actress Sarah Bernhardt and decorative panels and advertisements featuring flowing arabesque lines and graceful women.
The Speed is one of only two museums in the US to host this exhibition, highlighting 124 pieces from the Mucha Trust, which comprises the Mucha Family Collection.
See it before January 22, 2023.
