LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't get stuck in a rut when taking your lunch to school.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined Chef Paul Dowell for some "back to school" lunch ideas.
Kroger's Chef Paul Dowell creates no nonsense flavorful dishes. The recipes are simple and delicious. When he comes up with tasty meals, he always considers budget, shopping list and simplicity. The creations are something the whole family can enjoy and perfect for the lunch box.
Mexican Breakfast Pizza
Serves 3
3 Stonefire Naan Rounds
3 Tbl. Simple Truth Organic Refried Black Beans
6 slices Compari Tomatoes
¼ c. Marksbury Farms Chorizo (cooked/drained)
3 lrg. Eggs (cooked scrambled or left whole raw for sunny side up)
6 Tbl. Kroger Mexican Shredded Cheese Blend
Toppings Cilantro, Guacamole, Salsa, Taco Sauce
1. Preheat oven to 375°.
2. Layout 3 naan rounds on a baking sheet with parchment.
3. Spread a tablespoon of the refried black beans on the three naan, then two tomato slices on each.
4. Divide the chorizo, then eggs & cheese over the rounds.
5. If you want sunny side up eggs, form an indent in the middle & crack an egg into it.
6. Bake 8-10 minutes. Pizza will be browned. If using whole eggs instead of scrambled, cook to desired doneness.
7. Serve hot out of the oven & add your favorite toppings!
French Baked Eggs in a Cup
(Oeufs en Cocotte)
Makes 2 Portions
as needed Kroger Unsalted Butter
1 St Pierre Brioche Slider Roll (halved)
4 lrg. Eggs
¼ c. Kroger Half & Half
to taste Salt & Pepper
¼ tsp. Private Selection Herb de Provence
½ c. Purnell’s Old Folks Medium Country Sausage (cooked)
¼ c. Kroger Mild Shredded Cheddar Cheese
1. Preheat the oven to 350°.
2. Use the unsalted butter as needed to butter two small oven safe dishes (about 8 oz).
3. Place a slice of the brioche bread in each dish, pour two eggs over top of each slice, divide the Half & Half over top (2 tbl. In each), then season each dish with salt & pepper & Herbs de Provence.
4. Divide sausage & then shredded cheddar over each dish.
5. Place the two dishes in an oven safe dish with warm water about half up the two dishes. The water bath will ensure even gentle cooking giving the eggs a custardy texture.
6. Bake for 10-15 minutes based off desired doneness.
7. Serve hot out of the oven! The cheddar cheese can be replaced with a slice of brie for an even richer dish.
Greek Roasted Tomato Hummus
Serves 4
1-15 oz. can Simple Truth Organic Garbanzo Beans (drained & rinsed)
¼ c. Murray’s Marinated Roasted Tomatoes
¼ c. Tahini Paste
2 Tbl. Kroger Lemon Juice
2 Tbl. Kroger Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 cloves Garlic (chopped)
½ tsp. Private Selection Cumin
as needed Water (about 1-2 Tbl.)
as needed Simple Truth Organic Paprika
as needed Kroger Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1. Combine garbanzo beans, tomatoes, tahini lemon juice, olive oil, garlic & cumin in a food processor.
2. Blend ingredients until smooth. Drizzle in water as needed to get the desired texture.
3. Place hummus in a bowl, sprinkle with paprika & finish with a drizzle of olive oil.
4. Serve with sliced cucumbers, pita & any of your favorite vegetables. This is a great healthy snack & a great condiment substitute for sandwiches or wraps!
Chinese Chicken Lettuce Cups
Serves 4
1 Tbl. Kroger Olive Oil
1 lb. Purdue Fresh Ground Chicken
8 oz. can Kroger Whole Water Chestnuts (sliced)
½ c. Kroger Shredded Carrot
1 Tbl. Grated Ginger
2 cloves Garlic (minced)
¼ c. Kroger Hoisin Sauce
1 Tbl. Kroger Lite Soy Sauce
1 Tbl. Kroger Rice Wine Vinegar
Optional Kroger Sriracha Hot Sauce
1 head Simple Truth Organic Living Butter Lettuce
Toppings Cilantro, Thin sliced cucumber, Peanuts, Chow Mein Noodles
1. Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.
2. Add ground chicken & cook through crumbled. Add water chestnuts, carrot, ginger & garlic. Sauté mixture until cooked through & hot.
3. Reduce heat & add in hoisin, soy sauce & rice wine vinegar (you can add in your favorite Asian hot sauce at this point if you like). Stir well & bring mixture to a simmer.
4. Remove from heat & transfer to a ceramic dish. Serve this hot with lettuce cups & toppings on the side for everyone to build their own.
Click here to get connected with Chef Paul Dowell.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.