LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Springtime has sprung at Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the activities for people to connect with nature in Clermont, Ky.
You can see signs of spring are everywhere this month at Bernheim.
They are offering new and returning programs in a safe way, including attendance limits, social distancing and the use of masks within six feet.
Here is a list of some of the upcoming activities:
First Saturday Nature Hike
Fresh Corps Farmer’s Market
Friday Family Foray
Saturday & Wednesday Wildflower Walks
Arbor Day Adopt-A-Tree
Bernheim at Night
Full “Frog” Moon Hike
FEMMENOMENAL Art Tour with Gabriela Boros
And Bernheim is always looking for volunteers.
Join a general orientation meeting on Saturday, April 17 from 10 - 11:30 a.m.
Bernheim is the largest privately held contiguous forest block in the eastern United States dedicated to conservation and education.
Click here to get connected to Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest.
