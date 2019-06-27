LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest hands-on skills competition returns to Louisville, Monday, June 24, to Friday, June 28.
SkillsUSA's 55th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) showcases career and technical education for the skilled trades.
More than 19,000 students, teachers, education leaders and representatives from 600 national corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions will participate.
The event includes the SkillsUSA Championships.
More than 6,400 students will compete in 103 hands-on skill and leadership competitions, including culinary arts, commercial baking, firefighting, masonry, collision repair, robotics, cosmetology and welding.
Each contestant is a state gold medalist.
The SkillsUSA Championships happens at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport and the Kentucky Regional Fire Training Academy.
The competitions are free and open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27.
