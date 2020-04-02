LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cleaning your car might seem like a daunting task, but you have plenty of time these days.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some advice from the pros at Studio A Louisville Auto Detailing.
Tyler Padgett had some ideas on how to clean the interior made up of different materials and high touch areas.
He went over the process and the proper way to wash the exterior.
Then, how to clay and wax the body of the car.
Plus, how to finish out the car, windows, headliner and more.
