LA GRANGE, Ky (WDRB) — Take a break and enjoy some time with the family in La Grange, Kentucky.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at the 4th Annual Summer Family Fun Fest happening on Saturday, July 23rd.
The event was created to achieve three purposes:
1) Help give back to the local community in a FUN way.
2) Raise visibility about the organizations in the area that serve and/or entertain local families.
3) Raise funds to benefit the Humane Society of Oldham County.
Kids can participate in the water balloon toss, Duck Derby, inflatables and other fun activities.
Guests of all ages will enjoy a full entertainment schedule that includes a dog training demonstration, fitness class exhibition and more.
Families can connect with vendors from local organizations that provide service and entertainment opportunities.
Admission is FREE. Food is available for purchase from food trucks.
Donations accepted at the door.
Proceeds including vendor booth fees, are being donated to Humane Society of Oldham County (HSOC).
This nonprofit is Oldham County's first no-kill organization and has been helping to rescue and find loving homes for animals since 1986.
The group also provides low cost spay/neuter surgeries.
Summer Family Fun Fest
Saturday, July 23th
10 am – 2 pm
CityPlace Expo Center
112 South 1st Avenue
La Grange, Kentucky 40031
FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC; FREE PARKING
