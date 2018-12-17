Hot Chocolate Bread Pudding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger chef Paul Dowell shares a delicious recipe for hot chocolate bread pudding that's sure to sweeten up your holiday gatherings.

Hot Chocolate Bread Pudding

Makes 10-12 servings.

Ingredients:

  • 1 qrt. Kroger 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk
  • 1 tsp. Vanilla Extract
  • pinch Salt
  • 4 lrg. Eggs
  • 1-16 oz. loaf Kroger Bakery Italian Bread (torn in large pieces)
  • 1-12 oz. pkg. Kroger Jumbo Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
  • ½ - 10 oz. pkg. Kroger Mini Marshmallows

**Optional** Great with a little bourbon for an adult version.

Directions:

- In a large bowl, combine chocolate milk, vanilla, salt & eggs. Mix until well blended.

- Add in the torn bread & toss gently.

- Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Allow to soak a couple hours & up to overnight.

- Preheat oven to 350°. Bake until piping hot & lightly browned (45-50 minutes).

- Remove from oven & sprinkle marshmallows over top. Put back in oven to brown, about 5-7 minutes.

- Serve hot out of the oven for your next holiday get together or as a sweet breakfast item for Christmas morning!

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.