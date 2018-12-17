LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger chef Paul Dowell shares a delicious recipe for hot chocolate bread pudding that's sure to sweeten up your holiday gatherings.
Hot Chocolate Bread Pudding
Makes 10-12 servings.
Ingredients:
- 1 qrt. Kroger 1% Low Fat Chocolate Milk
- 1 tsp. Vanilla Extract
- pinch Salt
- 4 lrg. Eggs
- 1-16 oz. loaf Kroger Bakery Italian Bread (torn in large pieces)
- 1-12 oz. pkg. Kroger Jumbo Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
- ½ - 10 oz. pkg. Kroger Mini Marshmallows
**Optional** Great with a little bourbon for an adult version.
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine chocolate milk, vanilla, salt & eggs. Mix until well blended.
- Add in the torn bread & toss gently.
- Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Allow to soak a couple hours & up to overnight.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Bake until piping hot & lightly browned (45-50 minutes).
- Remove from oven & sprinkle marshmallows over top. Put back in oven to brown, about 5-7 minutes.
- Serve hot out of the oven for your next holiday get together or as a sweet breakfast item for Christmas morning!
Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.