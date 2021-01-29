LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) — Brunch is back and 25 floors above the Galt House Hotel.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a taste of the new retro-style supper club, Swizzle Dinner & Drinks.
Consider it brunch in the sky, starting January 31st.
Formerly known as Rivue, Swizzle's twin revolving floors, open concept kitchen and large bar allow for river and city views of Louisville.
The revived brunch menu includes Mini Quiche Lorraine, Chicken and Waffles, Hash Brown Casserole, Steak and Eggs, Buttermilk Pancakes and more.
Brunch at Swizzle will also feature a bottomless champagne and mimosa bar for an additional cost.
Swizzle Dinner & Drinks
The Galt House Hotel
Sunday Brunch 10 am - 2 pm
$28 Adults
$15 Children 6 through 12
