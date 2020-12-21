SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The local parent’s guide, Macaroni Kid has put together a Best Holiday Houses Tour.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at some of the festive displays.
Leslie Anderson organizes the Macaroni Kid serving the Shelbyville, Taylorsville and New Castle areas.
The publication is a great resource for family-friendly activities and articles with fun recipes, crafts, games and more.
This year, with the help of HOME|LAND of Kentucky Real Estate Professionals, they have compiled the inaugural Best Holiday Houses Tour.
More than 10 homes signed up to be on the tour to proudly showcase their holiday exhibits.
This event runs through the month of December.
Click here to get a map of the Best Holiday Houses Tour.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.