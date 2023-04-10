LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate the importance of trees during TreeFest.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with tree lovers excited about the event.
TreeFest was introduced to Louisville in 2022 as a way to celebrate Arbor Day and provide community members with an opportunity to learn more about and appreciate the community forest.
TreesLouisville, Louisville Parks and Recreation, Jefferson Memorial Forest/Natural Areas Division and more partners will host the second annual TreeFest: An Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 15 at Joe Creason Park on Trevilian Way.
It is a volunteer tree planting event, family-friendly activities like kids tree climbing, a tree giveaway, guided nature hikes, and opportunities to meet and learn about local “green” organizations.
200 trees will be planted throughout Joe Creason Park.
Shop sustainable products from local vendors, and enjoy live music, food and drinks.
Louisville Metro Urban Forestry will be giving away 3-gallon potted trees to Jefferson County residents during TreeFest.
500 trees will be available, including Bur Oak, Northern Pecan, American Hornbeam, Paw Paw, and Spicebush.
Participants must provide proof of Jefferson County residence; maximum 3 trees per household.
Click here to get connected to TreeFest.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.