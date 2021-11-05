LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Popular songs never sounded like this.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser helped organize the first ever Headphone Karaoke challenge.
8 talented singers (in their own minds) had the chore of singing to some favorite karaoke tunes.
But, they could not hear themselves sing because of the music in their headphones.
Many of the singers had never practiced singing to their songs.
Can the others in the group guess what they are singing?
Check out the performances.
So bad it's good.
