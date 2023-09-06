LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 15th Annual 'The Magic and The Wonder' brings sleight of hand, costume changes and disappearing acts to the Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall on Saturday, Sept. 9.
In this Vegas-style magic show, right here in Louisville, you will see world-famous performers including Bob Brizendine, as well as local magicians Patrick and Janice Miller, while supporting a great cause.
All proceeds benefit Kosair for Kids and Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.
The Magic & The Wonder
The Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall
Saturday, Sept. 9
6 p.m. Close-up magic begins in the lobby
Showtime 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $17.55
