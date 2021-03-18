JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) — A new entertainment attraction is opening in Jeffersonville tomorrow.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser tries out Big 4 Escape & Smash Room.
Some local Southern Indiana brothers and a sister got together to create the new venture.
The Wyatt family owns the William B Scott Optimist Center in Jeffersonville that houses Wyatt Hall, an event hall for weddings, family reunions, church events and corporate events.
They had some space, saw an opportunity and created 3 different escape room experiences: Bunker, The Witches Cabin and The Big 4 Heist.
And they hope the Big 4 Smash Room will be a BIG HIT.
People rent it out for 20 minutes to smash, hit and pulverize different items with a sledge hammer.
The perfect place to let off some steam and forget about 2020 for a little while.
Big 4 Escape & Smash Room
Grand Opening Weekend
Friday March 19th & Saturday March 20th
Wyatt Hall, Jeffersonville, In
61 Louise Street
