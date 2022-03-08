CLARKSVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- All your favorite "Shrek" characters come to life at Providence High School.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins the Providence Players for "Shrek the Musical".
Our Lady of Providence High School Theater spring musical happens in the Robinson Performing Arts Center on March 4-6 and March 11-13.
"Shrek The Musical" is a musical based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film "Shrek."
The original Broadway production opened in December 2008.
Get reacquainted with Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey and Lord Farquaad.
The Opening Night Celebration is Friday, March 4, at 7:00 p.m. and includes a special dessert at intermission.
Opening Night Celebration Tickets $25.
Regular show dates and times:
- Friday, March 4, at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 5, at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, March 6, at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, March 11, at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 12, at 7:00 p.m. (socially distanced performance)
- Sunday, March 13, at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are $15 after opening night.
Providence High School Theater.
