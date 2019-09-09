Gaslight KK 9-9-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown, Kentucky celebrates with the 50th annual Gaslight Festival, September 8th through the 15th.

What started as a small street party in 1969 has grown to become one of the area's largest festivals.

The Gaslight Festival, hosted by The Chamber Jeffersontown, has events each day.

Events include a Poker Rally, Golf Scramble, 5k Run/Walk, Business Appreciation Day, Parade, Balloon Glow, a Car Show and a Pipe Smoking Contest.  

In addition to the daily events, the festival street fair is September 13th, 14th & 15th.

Festival goers can shop at over 260 vendor booths, enjoy live music, festival food & drinks and ride carnival rides.

Schedule of events for the 2019 Gaslight Festival:

Sunday, September 8: Gaslight Poker Rally

Monday, September 9: Gaslight Golf Scramble

Tuesday, September 10: Gaslight 5k Run/Walk

Wednesday, September 11: Business Appreciation Day

Thursday, September 12: Gaslight Parade

Friday, September 13: Gaslight Balloon Glow (Skyview Park)

Friday, September 13 - Sunday, September 15: Gaslight Festival Weekend

Sunday, September 15: Gaslight Car Show

Sunday, September 15: Kentucky Pipe Smoking Championship

17 years of age and younger must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult over 21.

Times enforced:

After 7pm on Friday, September 13th and after 7pm on Saturday, September 14th.

