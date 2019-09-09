LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown, Kentucky celebrates with the 50th annual Gaslight Festival, September 8th through the 15th.
What started as a small street party in 1969 has grown to become one of the area's largest festivals.
The Gaslight Festival, hosted by The Chamber Jeffersontown, has events each day.
Events include a Poker Rally, Golf Scramble, 5k Run/Walk, Business Appreciation Day, Parade, Balloon Glow, a Car Show and a Pipe Smoking Contest.
In addition to the daily events, the festival street fair is September 13th, 14th & 15th.
Festival goers can shop at over 260 vendor booths, enjoy live music, festival food & drinks and ride carnival rides.
Schedule of events for the 2019 Gaslight Festival:
Sunday, September 8: Gaslight Poker Rally
Monday, September 9: Gaslight Golf Scramble
Tuesday, September 10: Gaslight 5k Run/Walk
Wednesday, September 11: Business Appreciation Day
Thursday, September 12: Gaslight Parade
Friday, September 13: Gaslight Balloon Glow (Skyview Park)
Friday, September 13 - Sunday, September 15: Gaslight Festival Weekend
Sunday, September 15: Gaslight Car Show
Sunday, September 15: Kentucky Pipe Smoking Championship
17 years of age and younger must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult over 21.
Times enforced:
After 7pm on Friday, September 13th and after 7pm on Saturday, September 14th.
Click here to get connected to the Gaslight Festival.
