LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TITLE Boxing Club Louisville wants to Knockout Stigma.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser puts on the gloves to fight for mental health awareness.
Mental health problems such as anxiety and depression are debilitating to millions.
During the mental health awareness month of May, TITLE Boxing wants to help raise awareness and break the stigma around mental health.
They want to reiterate the point that there's nothing wrong with asking for professional help.
TITLE Boxing is partnering with Bring Change to Mind.
Their mission is to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness through encouraging dialogue about mental health, raising awareness, understanding and empathy.
Fitness is one way of improving your mental health.
Landing punches on the heavy bag can be fun, empowering and a stress relief.
You get out of your head and get lost in the moment.
On Saturday, May 21st, TITLE locations across the country are teaming up and will donate $1 for each person who takes a class (online or in-person) that day.
TITLE Boxing Club has the made oldest sport in the world new again and modernized the sport into a workout.
Jason Wallace brought the concept home to Louisville and opened the Hurstbourne location in February 2019.
Click here to learn about the Knockout Stigma campaign.
Click here to get connected to TITLE Boxing Club Louisville Hurstbourne.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.