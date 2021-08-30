LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TKO Parkinson's is helping people fight back against the neurological disease.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns how training like a boxer helps battle the symptoms of Parkinson's.
TKO Parkinson's program improves the lives of people with Parkinson's through non-contact boxing based fitness.
This Louisville organization follows the guidelines of the Rock Steady Boxing program started in Indianapolis more than 15 years ago.
The rock-steady boxing program is an exercise regimen that focuses on symptoms associated with all stages of the disease and provides a community of support.
TKO Parkinson's home base is Buechel Park Baptist Church with classes on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Each day has a zoom session at 9:30am and a live session at 10:30am.
Some people login from around the country.
Participants work out on the heavy bags and speed bags.
They work on balance, agility, flexibility, cognitive exercises and more.
Data shows that exercises like these hold off the symptoms of the degenerative neurological disease.
Until a cure is found, it gives people a fighting chance.
Some need walkers to get to class but sometimes they walk out on their own.
Doug & Ann Pifer founded the Louisville chapter after Doug was diagnosed with Parkinson's 8 years ago.
TKO Parkinson's is a Louisville based 501 (c) 3 that provides a 100% free boxing program.
Since the program is self-funded, organizers are asking the community for help.
Be a part of the TKO Parkinson's Festival on Saturday, September 25th 2:00-8:00pm.
Progress Park Airstream Resort and Event
4501 Progress Blvd
Louisville, KY 40218
This family friendly charitable fundraising event gives people with Parkinson’s a fighting chance.
Any donations are accepted.
Click here to get connected to TKO Parkinson's.
