LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department continues to look for the best and the bravest to join its team.
LMPD's Sgt. Justin Bickett and Officer Rachel Arroyo-Phillips joined WDRB Mornings Tuesday to explain what it means to be a Louisville Metro Police Officer.
Arroyo-Phillips said she knew she wanted to be a police officer since she was a youngster.
"From an early age I was introduced to community policing through a program called Explorer in California," Arroyo-Phillips recalled. "And I just saw the cool things that they do and how they helped the kids in my neighborhood, and I wanted to do the same thing, so I'm paying it forward here in Louisville."
For people who may have thought about becoming an LMPD officer but have been hesitant, Sgt. Bickett said, "now is a great time to be a police officer. We've seen the struggles that policing has had through our community through generations. But right now we're growing. LMPD is growing as an organization."
Bickett said the department is now able to offer very competitive salaries.
"We're doing a lot of things to help the officers that we've needed for a long time," Bickett said. "Salary is, for the first time in a long time, very, very competitive if not above all the rest out there. So it's a great time to come on to the department."
Arroyo-Phillips said there are some minimum requirements. Applicants must have a High School Diploma or equivalent; be a U.S. Citizen; possess a valid drivers license; no convictions for DUI or domestic violence; must be able to legally carry a gun.
There are of course some minimum physical requirements Arroyo-Phillips said. "So you take a physical fitness exam. We have pushups, sit-ups, bench press, 300 meter sprint and a mile-and-a-half run."
If you're not up to those standards yet, LMPD recruiters will help you get there.
All recruits who attend the 24-week academy receive a salary of $46,278 as well as full benefits including health insurance while in training.
Bixby said "currently recruits can start before the academy starts. It's our early entry program, which is a way to get on the department quicker. Every four months we start an academy class. And while you're in the academy, like I said, you're making around $46,000. After your second year in the department you're making over $71,000, which is no small money in the police world.
"We also have hiring incentives: we have an $8,000 hiring incentive, a $3,000 relocation incentive if you come to us from more than 75 miles away. And while you're in the academy you receive all the benefits, even if you come in early in the early entry program."
LMPD is looking to hire close to 300 officers. "To date, we're 269 officers short," Bickett said. "Our academies will hold around 40+ officers, so we're trying to fill them as much as we can. We also have lateral police officers who come to us from other agencies."
Bickett said he finds serving as an LMPD officer is fulfilling because it allows him"to make a difference, to help other people.
"As human beings, being able to help another human being is a huge thing. It's the civil aspect of our job. And that's what every police officer has an opportunity to do."
CLICK HERE to begin the application process to become a Louisville Metro Police Officer.
