LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Venardos Circus returns to Louisville for an extended stay.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the circus on the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.
The Venardos Circus, a unique Broadway-Style Circus performance, has been touring the U.S. since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014.
The 10 day Louisville run in December is filled with mesmerizing entertainment.
Venardos Circus features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent, with an intimate feel and limited seating.
The circus performers also are the crew in this traveling tour, much like the original circus tradition.
There are no animals in Venardos Circus.
Parking is free with preshow entertainment beginning an hour before showtime.
Expect classic circus treats like fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made all-natural pink lemonade, nachos, hot dogs, packaged candy, and
more.
The Venardos Circus
October 19-30
Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park
1101 E River Rd
Louisville, KY 40206
Tickets: General Admission tickets starting at $16.00 for youth under age 12 and $26.00 for adults.
One babe in arms is admitted free with each paying adult.
Premium Reserved seating is available for premium pricing.
Click here to get connected to the Venardos Circus and a complete show schedule.
https://www.venardoscircus.com/
