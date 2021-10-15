LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Talented artists take to the street to express themselves.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at Via Colori Kentucky: Street Painting Festival.
The 13th annual event happens on October 16 & 17, 2021.
Via Colori Kentucky is a festival in which hundreds of artists, community organizations, vendors, and partners come together to host the most creative festival in Kentucky.
More than 100 artists participate with the intent of making an artistic masterpieces on a large scale, directly on the sidewalks of Waterfront Park in Louisville.
Live music will fill the air on two stages.
Discover vendors, obstacle courses, family-friendly activities, face painting, superhero photo-ops, live action Mario Kart racing, STEM centered activities, VEX robotics, bounce houses, a food court, street performers, cosplayers, a full size TARDIS, Star Wars light saber workshops, street art and more.
Via Colori supports the efforts of the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.
Via Colori Kentucky: Street Painting Festival
Big Four Bridge Lawn in Waterfront Park
October 16 & 17
10am-6pm Each Day
FREE Event
Click here to get connected to Via Colori Kentucky: Street Painting Festival.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.