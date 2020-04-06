LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During this time of social distancing, many places have gotten creative on how they are connecting with the public.
The Frazier History Museum is no exception.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser visited the downtown Louisville museum to find out what you learn on a virtual tour.
Currently, these topics are online.
Flapper fashion and makeup from the 1920's
Learn more about the Madame Glover Dress
Podcast Recommendation: The Past and The Curious
Frazier History Museum hopes the virtual museum experience will provide you and your family a moment to learn, create, and enjoy time together.
Please consider donating at: Fraziermuseum.org/donate.
Click here to get connect to the Frazier Virtual Museum.
