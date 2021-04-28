LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making a visit to Wagner’s Pharmacy & Restaurant has become a tradition for Kentucky Derby fans.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with many characters at the famous diner.
Wagner’s opened in 1922 when Leo Wagner bought Hagen’s Pharmacy on the northeast corner of Fourth Street and Central Avenue.
Leo had worked at Hagen’s since he was 14.
Being near Churchill Downs created the perfect opportunity to make friends with the horsemen.
Many times, letting them buy their cigarettes and other stuff on credit.
The meeting spot for coffee and conversation has continued for three generations.
Mainstream media eventually discovered it, making the restaurant the subject of many stories and locations for multiple movies like "Elizabethtown" and "Secretariat."
Of course, the walls are lined with memorable moments in horse racing history.
Stop in and say hey.
Click here to get connected to Wagner’s Pharmacy & Restaurant.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.