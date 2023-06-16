LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Sterling Riggs, Jude Redfield, and Keith Kaiser are battling it out to be crowned champ of the Best Dad Competition.
This is the second year of the contest at Brownsboro Hardware. The dads are judged in four categories: best outfit, best joke, best advice, and best grilling. Their only job is to impress the one and only judge: Candyce Clifft.
This year, the guys were challenged with a mystery ingredient they had to use for their flavorful creations. Each worked on a different grill, including a Green Egg, a Weber and a Traeger.
Last year, Keith Kaiser took home the trophy. Will he be crowned the champ once again?
Watch to find out!
Brownsboro Hardware is giving away three grills just in time for Father's Day. The WDRB Mornings team will announce the winners on Monday, June 19.
