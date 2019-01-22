LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It might be the hardest hitting facial hair competition in the area, WhiskerMania 4.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the bearded brotherhood before the event.
Diamond Pub Concert Hall provides the backdrop for the competition.
The Derby City Whisker Club organizes some of the best beard battles.
Official categories include:
Fake Facial Hair, Mustache, Partial Beard (Chops, Goatee, Whaler, Freestyle) & Full Beard
If you think your facial hair has what it takes, make your way to Diamond Pub Concert Hall.
WhiskerMania 4
Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Saturday, January 26th
Doors & Onsite Registration: 5pm
Registration End & Event Start: 7pm
Admission: $15
This is a 21 and over event.
All proceeds from WhiskerMania 4 goes to Active Heroes.
Over the past 3 years, this event has brought hundreds of people from around the country to Louisville and raised more than $20,000 for the Louisville based veterans charity, Active Heroes.
Derby City Whisker Club promotes beardliness and brotherhood among men and the whiskerfication of the masculine image in the popular conscious.
