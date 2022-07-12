CRESTWOOD, Ky (WDRB) -- Yew Dell Botanical Gardens kicks off summer programming with Bourbon & Botanicals Music Series, Workshops, and
NEW Martha Lee’s Kitchen.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the popular attraction in Crestwood.
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is celebrating 20 years with a year full of activities.
Enjoy eight nights of amazing music Thursday nights throughout July and August in the outdoor covered Pavilion.
The series started on Thursday, July 7, the same day of the opening of Martha Lee’s Kitchen.
It’s named in honor of Martha Lee Klein, who helped shape Yew Dell Farm & Nursery in several ways like emphasizing hospitality.
You can find that same hospitality in Martha Lee’s Kitchen.
They offer sandwiches, snacks, drinks, and more on Thursday nights from 5 – 8 PM during #BourbonAndBotanicals then throughout the season on Fridays and Saturdays 11 AM – 3 PM and Sundays 12 – 3 PM.
The Children in the Dell series continues every Saturday in July from 10:30 AM – 12 PM.
Bourbon & Botanical Music Series
5:30 – 9:00 PM Thursdays in July & August
7/14 – Sheryl Rouse Band
7/21 – The Ron Jones Quartet
7/28 – Rosie and The Rockabillies
8/4 – Da Mudcats
8/11 – Allen Lane Band
8/18 – Kaintuck Band
8/25 – Fab 2
Summer Events & Workshops
7/16 – Yew Dell’s Geology and History Walk
7/20 – Soil Conservation Overview
7/26 – Paleobotany in Kentucky
7/31 – Forest Bathing
8/2 – Best of the Collections: Annuals and Tropical
8/9 – Best of the Collections: Herbaceous Perennials
8/16 – Best of the Collections: Trees and Shrubs
8/20 – BioBlitz in the Pollinator Meadow
8/24 – Field Trip to Earth Tools and Wilson’s Nursery
8/27 – Apprentice Plant Walk
Click here to get connected to Yew Dell Botanical Gardens events.
