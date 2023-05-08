You may find a new hobby at the 10th How-To Festival at the Louisville FREE Public Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 10th Annual How-To Festival can open your eyes to something new.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a lesson this morning at the Louisville FREE Public Library.
On the second Saturday in May, How-To allows thousands of people to discover something entertaining, interactive, and educational.
Learn how-to-do more than 50 different things in five hours, all for free.
From learning how to beat box to dancing the Flamenco to painting like Bob Ross, “how-to” sessions cover a range of skills taught by local experts.
How-To will again feature three gardening tents with classes presented by Urban Ag member groups.
How-To Festival
Saturday, May 13
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
LFPL Main Library, 301 York Street
FREE and Open to the Public
Sessions will be located in more than 15 areas throughout the building and surrounding grounds, transforming the entire library into a giant classroom.
Food trucks will be onsite.
Click here to get connected to the How-To Festival.
