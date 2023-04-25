LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville public school principal with a history of abuse complaints retained a leadership position within Jefferson County Public Schools after a district investigation found no evidence he abused any students, parents or teachers.
Former Hartstern Elementary Principal Duan Wright was temporarily re-assigned to the district's print shop Sept. 2, according to documents obtained by WDRB News. JCPS hasn't publicly said why, however, and the district withheld documents from a public records request, citing "ongoing investigations."
While the circumstances that led to Wright's reassignment are unknown, the district previously investigated allegations of Wright's abuse of students six times from 2009-19, according to documents obtained under the Kentucky Open Records Act. Each of the JCPS investigations concluded the allegations were "unsubstantiated" or "inconclusive."
But new confidential documents obtained by WDRB News show Louisville Metro Police officers and JCPS Security responded to Hartstern on the report of an altercation between Wright and a parent. The parent alleged that Wright physically abused her son, and a district document shows there was also an allegation of Wright assaulting, pushing and harassing a teacher.
Wright has repeatedly denied the allegations, and a JCPS investigation found no evidence of abuse.
"Wright was moving this student from the library to the office where he could talk to his mother on the phone," a district investigator wrote. "Taking a student by the hand or wrist to guide them is a common practice in elementary schools and does not meet the elements of assault or physical harassment."
Wright told investigators he "did take the student by the hand or arm in an effort to help him deescalate and not leave the building. ..."
As of April 10, a JCPS document shows Wright's title went from "Principal, Elementary School" to "Principal, Academic Achievement K-12."
"Mr. Wright is now working on special projects under the direction of our Chief of Schools," a JCPS spokesperson said. "This is not a promotion or a demotion. Mr. Wright is not the principal of Hartstern (that job is posted), but he does maintain the title of principal, which is part of the legal process of this reassignment. "
JCPS investigators said there was no probable cause that Wright harassed the parent or harassed a teacher, but one investigator wrote that "there appears to be a significant racial division at the school."
"The White employees made comments referring to Black employees as being friends of Mr. Wright," the investigator wrote. "Black employees made statements about 'White privilege' in the school."
Some Hartstern parents said they've written letters to the district, the superintendent and the state Education Professional Standards Board. Toni Konz Tatman, chief communications officer for the Kentucky Department of Education, said the state reviews all complaints to determine if there is sufficient credible evidence of a violation.
If the complaint contains credible evidence, the educator will be given a copy of the complaint for purposes of preparing a rebuttal," Konz Tatman said in a written statement. "Once the rebuttal period closes, staff then present the case to the EPSB. EPSB can conduct its own investigation by voting to send a case to Attorney Review and Investigation."
In Wright's performance evaluation, it mentions a JCPS Compliance and Investigations report that looked at three students with allegations for the 2021-22 school year, including squeezing a student's hand so hard that his bones rubbed together and choking students. But the report said each of the allegations were "unsubstantiated," and Wright told investigators that this was the first time he heard of those allegations.
Wright was reminded to follow all JCPS hiring policies and procedures after concerns about whether substitute employees were placed in vacant positions as long-term subs rather than actively recruiting teachers under his leadership.
At the end of the performance evaluation, JCPS wrote: "Mr. Wright is reminded that all employees have the right to be treated with courtesy, dignity, and respect no matter the situation or circumstance," JCPS wrote in Wright's performance evaluation. "Mr. Wright is reminded that it is imperative that a principal remain calm and professional at all times during an escalated situation."
A lawsuit filed by a former Hartstern parents — alleging her son was abused by Wright — remains active.
If you have information about this story or any story you think our investigates team should look into, You can email us at investigate @wdrb.com.
