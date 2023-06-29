Does weather ever make you a little nervous? Maybe when bad storms come through or heavy snow is forecast, you start to get a little anxious. You're not alone! Check out these most common weather-related phobias, and keep in mind, these describe an unhealthy level of fear about something: 

  • Astraphobia: fear of thunder or lightning (one of the most common phobias)
  • Lilapsophobia: fear of tornadoes or hurricanes (or severe weather in general)
  • Ancraophobia: fear of wind 
  • Chionophobia: fear of snow
  • Ombrophobia: fear of rain 
  • Pluviophobia: fear of weather related to rain and storms
  • Antlophobia: fear of flooding
  • Heliophobia: fear of the sun
  • Thermophobia: fear of heat
  • Cryophobia: fear of cold 
  • Homichlophobia: fear of fog
  • Iridophobia: fear of rainbows
  • Nephophobia: fear of clouds
  • Kalimeraphobia (or Iabilephobia): fear of global warming
  • Lemniphobia: fear of water

