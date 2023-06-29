Does weather ever make you a little nervous? Maybe when bad storms come through or heavy snow is forecast, you start to get a little anxious. You're not alone! Check out these most common weather-related phobias, and keep in mind, these describe an unhealthy level of fear about something:
- Astraphobia: fear of thunder or lightning (one of the most common phobias)
- Lilapsophobia: fear of tornadoes or hurricanes (or severe weather in general)
- Ancraophobia: fear of wind
- Chionophobia: fear of snow
- Ombrophobia: fear of rain
- Pluviophobia: fear of weather related to rain and storms
- Antlophobia: fear of flooding
- Heliophobia: fear of the sun
- Thermophobia: fear of heat
- Cryophobia: fear of cold
- Homichlophobia: fear of fog
- Iridophobia: fear of rainbows
- Nephophobia: fear of clouds
- Kalimeraphobia (or Iabilephobia): fear of global warming
- Lemniphobia: fear of water