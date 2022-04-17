Happy Easter! I hope all of you get to spend it with family and friends! It's going to be a chilly afternoon after a cold start across the area. Sunshine will be limited due to high clouds to start off the day with more thicker clouds moving in during the afternoon. Still, I do expect us to see at least some sunshine by the end of the day.
We do have a rain chance today, yes, but lucky enough for us, this will come late in the day and most after sunset. Let's look at some timing:
Clouds continue to push through the area, allowing for a little sunshine to peek through. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s by the "heat" of the day.
Showers attempt to make their way into the area by late afternoon, and a few might make its way in. However, this rain will be battling fairly dry air here at the surface with lower dewpoints.
So, some of that rain will evaporate before reaching the ground to start.
After sunset, rain chances start to climb as moisture wins over and light to moderate showers begin to move into the area.
This rain becomes more widespread heading into the late night and overnight hours. This is when it becomes more moderate to heavy at times.
Some showers are still left over for the morning commute on your Monday, but taper off not too long after and we end up with a mostly dry Monday afternoon.