With all this warm air blowing into our region, many of you say you are feeling your seasonal allergies start to ramp up. It definitely feels more like spring than winter right now, but let's take a look at the expected pollen count.
Juniper is the main pollen in our area right now, so if you're sensitive to tree pollens, you might be feeling it. The pollen count will continue climb Thursday and Friday into moderate territory.
Today's strong south wind is definitely not helping. With the wind gusting up to 50 mph, it's stirring up any pollen and dust that are in the air causing you more irritation than you would experience on a calm day.