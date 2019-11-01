Are you seeing an infestation of lady bugs around your home?? We have received a few comments and questions about lady bugs showing up in people's homes, yards, window sills and really all over the place! Since we have gotten some questions regarding these red little bugs, I decided to answer them in today's blog! First, why this is happening and does it mean anything for the winter season to come?
The good news is that it doesn't mean anything about the intensity of the approaching winter season...but they ARE a sign that #winteriscoming! The ladybugs enjoy sunny days outside -- especially on warm afternoons.
As it gets progressive colder at night, the ladybugs head anywhere to find warmth and will crawl through any gaps they can find. That's when they end up on the side of your house, deck and window sills. Especially on the sunny side of your house (southeast exposure and on light colored homes). That might be why you have seen more lately, because up until yesterday, we had a nice stretch of chilly mornings and mild afternoons. The other good news? While they might be annoying; they mean no harm.
Were the freezing temperatures this morning enough to kill them?
Probably not. According to Terro, like many other insects, ladybugs are looking for warmth and shelter and will go anywhere in order to survive the winter. If they cannot get inside your house, they will hide under rocks or logs. They hibernate in groups through the winter.
Are they Ladybugs or something else?
There are two options. It could be a ladybug or the Asian Lady Beetle. They look and act very similar. You can tell them apart pretty easily though. The ladybug is red with black spots while the Asian Lady beetle is orange. Also, the Ladybug has a shiny black space between it's head and body with white circles while the beetle has a white "W" there.