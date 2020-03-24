After today's rain moves out of our area, we have a couple really nice days ahead. That should give you the opportunity to spot Venus in the night sky! (top image credit: NASA)
Image Credit: EarthSky
Today is special because Venus reaches its greatest elongation from the Sun which only happens five times every eight years. Elongation is the angle between the Sun and Venus, so it is reaching the largest angle of separation right now.
Watch for Venus in the few hours after sunset in the western sky. It shouldn't be hard to spot; it's the brightest planet in the sky right now. From our perspective the moon will be getting closer to Venus in the night sky each night until Saturday (March 28).
If you take a picture, remember to share it with us on social media!