Today is going to be a gorgeous day that will lead into a beautiful evening. Perfect for evening plans or stargazing! While you are looking up at the stars, you will be able to find a planet too! Mars will appear near the waning gibbous moon. Now, they were even closer back on August 9th, but still a really pretty spectacle. If you're up early and can step outside for a look, they'll be only a couple of degrees apart, meaning they'll appear in the same field of view if you take a look with most binoculars.
How to Find It:
They will both rise around the same time as well (about 10:00 pm) with Mars about a degree to the left of the Moon. After midnight the pair will appear closest to each other, with Mars appearing above the Moon. The Moon will reach its highest in the sky on Sunday morning at 4 a.m., with Mars appearing 1.5 degrees to the right. Morning twilight will begin around 5:46 a.m., with Mars appearing about 2 degrees to the lower right of the Moon. Also happening early Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m. EDT, the Moon will be at apogee, its farthest from Earth for this orbit.
The Weather:
The conditions will be fabulous tonight! Clear skies, calm winds and cool temperatures. It will not be *as* cool as this morning though. Most of Kentuckiana will be in the low to mid 60s.