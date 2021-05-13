Look up in the night sky! You can find three planets all positioned near the moon in the sky after sunset. Just look toward the west as the sky starts to get dark and you should be able to see Venus, Mercury, and Mars. You need to hurry, though! If you wait until the sky is fully dark, Venus will already be below the horizon.
Image Credit: EarthSky
Venus is near the horizon and is the brightest object in the night sky (aside from the setting sun and the moon), so you will need to find a place with a clear view of the horizon - away from trees and hills that might obstruct your view. Closer to where the moon is now, you will find Mercury, and higher up in the sky is Mars.