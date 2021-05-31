Memorial Day is known across the country as the "unofficial start of Summer" for many as pools open up and people gather around the grill to eat. However, Mother Nature hasn't always provided pool-like or even summer-like weather for this unofficial start to Summer. Let's take a look through Louisville history to see the extremes of weather on Memorial Day.
Weather often during this time of the year can go many different directions and we can see that through the years in the Louisville area for Memorial Day, when a lot of us are going to be outside.
Hottest Memorial Day: The hottest Memorial Day for the Louisville area actually occurred twice. The first time was way back in 1895 before any of us were alive, but also more recently in 2011, just 10 years ago when the high temperature hit a scorching 94 degrees.
Coldest Memorial Day: The coldest Memorial Day for the Louisville area also occurred twice, neither of which in more recent years. Back in 1889 and in 1947, Louisville had a temperature of just 40 degrees for Memorial Day. (No thank you)
Wettest: The wettest Memorial Day wasn't too long ago in 1990 when the Louisville area acquired a whopping 3.31" of rain in just one day. Speaking of rain, since 1847 39% of all Memorial Days have had measurable rainfall. Honestly, that's not too bad considering the time of year and that Louisville averages over 5" of rainfall during the month of May.
Even though today is the unofficial start to Summer, we aren't that far from the official first day of Summer on June, 20th, just 20 days away!