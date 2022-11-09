Tropical Storm Nicole made its first landfall on Great Abaco Island just before Noon Eastern Wednesday with an estimated intensity of 70 mph winds. 

nicole current.jpg

Flooding has already begun in parts of Florida as you can see in the time-lapse video below from St. Augustine. 

In fact, do you remember NASA's Artemis mission that was supposed to launch in September and has been delayed a few times? It was scheduled to launch early Monday morning, November 14, but that has now been delayed until at least Wednesday, November 16, because of this storm. 

Nicole is forecast to briefly become a hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida overnight between Wednesday and Thursday. It should quickly weaken to a tropical storm after making landfall, then curve north and weaken further. 

Nicole track.jpg

That's where the remnants of Nicole will start to impact us. A cold front will slide across the central United States; remember, a cold front is like a wall between two different kinds of air. So this "wall" will keep the tropical moisture in front of it. 

AT regional.jpg

The placement of this front at the time the moisture arrives will dictate who gets rain and who gets nothing. Forecast models don't agree on how much rain is possible here because we are on the extreme edge of the rain. Heavier bands of rain are always possible with tropical moisture, but if we are on the outer edge, it's less likely we would see those heavier bands. 

model rainfall.jpg

Tune into WDRB News tonight between 4 and 7 PM and again 10 PM to see updates from the National Hurricane Center on Nicole and hear our thoughts on how far west this rain will reach. 

Reach meteorologist Hannah Strong at HStrong@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags