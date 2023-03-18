Want to help us during active weather? The National Weather Service office in Louisville is hosting Skywarn training sessions this week!
Skywarn spotters can help relay important weather information to the NWS during bad weather. These spotters go through a short training to know what NWS is looking for and so NWS employees can better trust where the information is coming from. During storms when the Weather Service shares reports from "trained spotters," we also know those are more trustworthy so we are more likely to share them on television.
No prior weather information is needed and these trainings are free! This year they are being hosted online by NWS meteorologists. You can click here to register for an upcoming training or to learn more about the Skywarn spotter program.