We are expecting a nice stretch of weather in the week ahead which will allow the pollen count to climb and stay high for a while. Now is the time to prepare, allergy sufferers. Juniper, elm, and birch are the main culprits, and pollen levels are expected to stay this high through much of the week ahead.
In 2023 the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks Louisville 89th on the list of most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies and labels us "Better Than Average." That report takes into account more than just seasonal pollen; it also looks at availability of specialists to treat sufferers and over-the-counter medicine use.
Interestingly, over the last 50 years, Louisville is seeing a longer growing season which translates to a longer pollen season, according to data collected by Climate Central.