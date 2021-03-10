As we inch closer to spring (10 days!), the pollen count has been creeping up! During the spring season the main culprit will be tree pollen because everything starts to bloom. You will start to see trees sprouting over the next few days and weeks!
Currently, the two main culprits are juniper and elm trees. On a scale out of 12, today will be around a 6 (this is considered moderate), but it increases even more on Thursday (to moderate-high). However, thanks to rain returning, the pollen counts will dip by Friday and Saturday (low-medium). However, if pollen is a trigger for you, take extra precautions to protect yourself! You will get some relief for part of the weekend, but as we move into spring, allergies will be coming with it.
Once we get to summer, a new problem will be arising: GRASSES. This is one of our main allergens during the warm and summer months. We also typically have air quality issues during that time of the year. Those days are rough for anyone with breathing problems. In the fall, the number one problem turns to ragweed.
Allergy Symptoms:
- Runny nose and nasal congestion.
- Watery, itchy, red eyes (allergic conjunctivitis)
- Sneezing.
- Cough.
- Itchy nose, roof of mouth or throat.
- Swollen, blue-colored skin under the eyes (allergic shiners)
- Postnasal drip.
- Fatigue.