The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have expanded the Severe Thunderstorm Watch to include more of our WDRB communities. This will remain in effect until 7 PM.
Below is the text issued by the SPC with this Watch:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Far southeast Indiana Central to eastern Kentucky * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 310 PM until 700 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible SUMMARY...Trailing thunderstorms along the Ohio River may form into a cluster as it spreads eastward across parts of central to eastern Kentucky into early evening. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 30 statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles west southwest of Louisville KY to 105 miles east of Lexington KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.