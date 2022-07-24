The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for many of our northern communities until 11 PM Central/Midnight Eastern.
Strong wind gusts in thunderstorms are the main threat tonight. Small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain also look likely. Tune into WDRB News tonight at 10 to see where the storms are and how strong they become. Below is the text issued with the Watch by the SPC:
* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 530 PM until 1100 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...A line of thunderstorms is intensifying from southeast Missouri into southern Indiana. This activity will build southward this afternoon and evening, posing a risk of locally damaging wind gusts. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles north and south of a line from 50 miles southwest of Farmington MO to 70 miles east of Bloomington IN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.