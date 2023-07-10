We're in for a treat tonight folks! Just in time for clouds to clear their way on out tonight, we have the opportunity to see BOTH the Starlink Satellites over our area, AND the International Space Station! It's not very often at all we have the opportunity to see both on the same night with such good viewing and clear skies.
Starlink Satellites Info
Let's talk about the Starlink Satellites first. The satellites show up like a line of bright dots in the sky all traveling the same speed and direction, and they are expected to fly over our area tonight. SpaceX doesn't share this information as clearly as NASA does with the International Space Station, so it is more difficult to track, but it seems like a pretty good chance tonight since Starlink just launched a new band of satellites up into low orbit last night.
They should be visible tonight around 10:37pm for around 5 minutes. Look toward the Western sky for them to appear low on the horizon. However, as these pass over, they'll climb to around 84 degrees above the horizon at their max height, before they exit our sky toward the Southeastern sky.
International Space Station Pass Info
If you step outside just a few minutes before the Starlink Satellites fly over, you'll have the chance to also see the International Space Station make a pass over head! The ISS should appear around 10:32pm, so only 5 minutes before the Starlink satellites, and will be visible for 6 minutes as they move from the South-Southwest sky and disappear over the East-Northeastern sky. The ISS will peak around 46 degrees above the horizon.