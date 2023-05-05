Thursday night SpaceX's Starlink satellites flew over our area and many of you got to see them! Here are a few pictures taken around our area:
The satellites show up like a line of bright dots in the sky all traveling the same speed and direction, and they are expected to fly over again Friday night. SpaceX doesn't share this information as clearly as NASA does with the International Space Station, so there's a chance this may not happen, but it seems like a pretty good chance tonight since we saw them here last night.
They should become visible around 9:36 tonight for five minutes. Look toward the west for this traveling caravan of bright lights. They should start low on the western horizon before climbing to a maximum height 65º above the horizon. Remember 0º is the flat ground and 90º is straight up above your head, so this will peak more than 2/3 of the way up the sky which should be high enough to see over trees and buildings nearby. They will then disappear along the northeastern horizon.
The weather will be great again to look for these, with the sky staying mostly clear until after they fly over. Check the photos at the top of this post so you know what you're looking for, and let us know if you spot the satellites tonight! You can share your photos with any of our meteorologists on social media - we're on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Findstarlink.com also suggests we might be able to see this show again Saturday night at 9:52PM by looking toward the west.